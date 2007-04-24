Ford Crown Victoria Police Vehicle Goes Green

Ford Motor Company has announced its new 2008 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor will be offered as a flexible fuel vehicle allowing it to operate on E85 ethanol or gasoline. News of the “green” police vehicle came at the Alternative Fuels and Vehicles National Conference in Anaheim, Calif.

Ford is the largest producer and seller of police vehicles with more than 80 percent of the market. As police and government agencies move toward becoming more environmentally conscious and seek alternative fuel vehicles for their fleets, Ford is in the position to fill this need for its police customers.

“The ability to offer an E85 capable vehicle to our police customers is significant,” says Gerald Koss, Ford’s fleet marketing manager. “Many municipalities and states across the country are encouraging, if not mandating, that their police and other government fleet vehicles begin using alternative sources of fuel. We can now help our police fleet customers achieve this goal.”

Government agencies that include FFV Police Interceptors on their annual Department of Energy plan can receive credits toward EPACT mandates, increasing their flexibility in vehicle fleet selection and purchases. Fleets can place orders immediately for the E85-powered CVPI, with vehicle production slated to begin in May.

Ford also announced that it has achieved 50-state certification for all of the Ford and Mercury 2008 flexible fuel passenger car models. Ford’s current lineup of FFVs includes the Ford F-150, Crown Victoria, and Mercury Grand Marquis.

Achieving 50-state certification means Ford’s flexible fuel vehicles meet both emissions rules set by the federal government and by California. The evaporative standards in California create some unique challenges for FFVs. By certifying to both standards, automakers can sell their vehicles nationwide and reduce complexity.

In an effort to differentiate its flexible fuel vehicles from standard gasoline vehicles, Ford will begin equipping the E-85 capable vehicles with yellow gas caps, beginning later this year.

“Ethanol is one way in which we can help lessen America’s dependence on foreign oil,” says Koss. “In addition to our flexible fuel vehicles, fleets looking to go green can also choose from two hybrid models, the Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner, as well as a number of Ford PZEV (partial zero emissions vehicles) models.”

Ford has placed more than two million flexible fuel vehicles on the road, and has pledged to make half of its production capable of running on alternative fuels by 2012, provided the necessary fuel and infrastructure are in place.

For more information visit www.fleet.ford.com.