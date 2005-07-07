REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
‘Kaptain’ Robbie Knievel clears 23 police cars

The “Above the Law” Jump happened at Warnock Dodge Chrysler Jeep

July 07, 2005 06:33 AM

East Hanover, NJ — Motorcycle daredevil “Kaptain” Robbie Knievel successfully cleared 23 police cars in a jump last night at Warnock Dodge Chrysler Jeep. The “Above the Law” promotion was a huge draw, attracting over 6,000 spectators to the East Hanover dealership and temporarily closing down the eastbound lane of Route 10. News camera crews on the ground and in the air were on hand to capture the stunning daredevil feat.

Robbie Knievel, the son of Evel Knievel, has completed more than 250 jumps in 33 years of daredevil riding. “The Kaptain” is best known for his live television performances including the “Building-to-Building Jump” in Las Vegas and the “Grand Canyon Jump,” and has entertained millions of fans around the world.

“We’re thrilled that Robbie had a successful performance and are grateful to all of the local law enforcement and emergency personnel who supported our event,” said Bethanie Warnock, co-owner of the Warnock Automotive Group. “Safety for those attending and participating in the event was our primary concern. Secondarily, we’re very glad that everyone had such a good time.”

WPLJ-FM radio personality Todd Pettengill and Executive Producer Monkey Boy, both of the Big Show with Scott and Todd, entertained the crowd before the jump, giving away prizes and gearing everyone up for the stunt. Earlier in the week, Knievel was an in-studio guest on the Big Show.

New Jersey’s largest family-owned automotive dealership, the Warnock Automotive Group was founded in 1976 by Donald Warnock and is presently co-owned by Robert and Bethanie Warnock. The automotive group has maintained a leadership position by consistently demonstrating a strong customer satisfaction philosophy. Warnock’s six dealerships in East Hanover, Livingston, and Morristown are committed to selling and servicing the finest cars and trucks in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere.

Warnock Automotive Group is headquartered at 175 Route 10 East, P.O. Box 349, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Call (800) WARNOCK (927-6625) or visit www.warnockfleet.com

