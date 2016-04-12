WildRose911.com Offers Refurbished Vehicles at One Third the Price of New Vehicles

Refurbished vehicles are ONE THIRD the price of new vehicles, and the enhancements and refurbishing may be classed as maintenance, making them tax deductible!

The Crown Victoria Police Interceptor is a safer, more powerful vehicle with less maintenance cost to your department. It is a full-size vehicle with a large interior and a full-size trunk, perfect for police equipment. It has a full box chassis frame that is stronger than those on new vehicle, and is great for mounting equipment. We upgrade the braking system by adding high performance dot 4 racing brake fluid, which raises the boiling point of the brake fluid from 283 F to 689 F, making brake failure from overheating and boiling brake fluid a thing of the past!

Additionally, cryogenic rotors and pads, a rear high-performance sway bar, upper and lower rear track bars, and polypropylene upgraded bushings makes these vehicles better than brand new!

These vehicles have improved braking and an enhanced ABS system, a stabilized platform, and improved cornering and traction, reducing tire wear. The improved handling makes for considerably shorter stopping distances than standard vehicles, and significantly reduces fish tailing.

