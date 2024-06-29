How to buy specialty vehicles (eBook)

The police cruiser is the staple vehicle within the law enforcement arena. It’s used for traffic stops, complaint responses, assistance requests, traffic diversion, small-scale investigations, and many other traditional calls for service.

However, this isn’t where your responsibilities as a police officer, detective, shift supervisor, or chief officer stop. There are often situations that require more resources, are more taxing in terms of both operations and logistics, and need a more suitable environment to promote effective communications. Specialty incidents, long-time-frame events, or unique-hazard situations often require more cargo space, office-like capabilities, or task-specific functions than a sedan or compact SUV can offer. These situations require specialty vehicles.

Specialty vehicles can be large or compact, driven or in-tow, and planning-focused or action-focused. Addressing the nuances and specific considerations of these specialty needs is necessary to solve the problems you’re seeking answers to.

This Police1 How to Buy Specialty Vehicles Guide is a starting point for the several months-long procurement process.

Included in this guide:



Key considerations before purchasing specialty vehicles, ensuring you understand your department’s specific needs and the capabilities of different vehicles.

Top implementation strategies, helping you integrate specialty vehicles effectively into your operations.

Essential questions to ask vendors, enabling you to gather all necessary information for informed purchasing decisions.

Download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Specialty Vehicles” guide from Police1 by filling out the form today.