Frontline Communications delivers advanced mobile command vehicle to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia

PRESS RELEASE

APPLETON, Wis. — Frontline Communications, a division of Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) business, announced the delivery of a C-40X-2 mobile command vehicle to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. The vehicle was featured at the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) Conference in Oklahoma, showcasing its state-of-the-art options and upgrades, making it an essential asset for the Sheriff’s Office.

Sold through Frontline Communications dealer Atlantic Emergency Solutions, the new mobile command vehicle is built on a Peterbilt 548 chassis and measures 38’ 8” in length and 12’ 6” in height. It includes two slide-outs and a 20kW generator, providing ample power for its extensive features. The vehicle is equipped with two entrances, a spacious rear interview room/workstation area, and a forward conference room with seating for eight, ensuring a versatile and functional environment for various operations.

Major Craig Schleiden of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office stated, “This vehicle represents a significant advancement in our ‘Step Up Strategy’ to enhance safety, service, technology, efficiency, and professionalism. The integration of this mobile command unit to our Frontline Communications/Pierce fleet will enable us to better serve our community and improve our collaborative efforts with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.”

Key features of the new mobile command vehicle include:



Side and rear entrances

360-degree backup camera system

Four 15k BTU rooftop air conditioners

100A shore power upgrade

20’ electric awning

Will-Burt 42’ mast with matching shroud

Exterior monitor compartment with 43" anti-glare monitor

The vehicle’s technology includes:

Axis perimeter camera system with 16-channel recorder

AvL 1.2m Ku-band VSAT and Winegard Trav’ler DirecTV

Wireless PA system and Firecom radio intercom system

Extron 16x16 video switcher with Frontline Communications touchpad controller

Eight 24" monitors, four 22" monitors, and one 65" Ultra HD monitor

Dual thermal/HD Color Pan Tilt Zoom mast camera

Two PCs, eight docking stations, and a printer

Trendnet 52-port network switch and 5G network with Cradlepoint cellular router

“This project highlights our commitment to providing law enforcement with one of the most advanced mobile command units available,” said Steve Williamson, vice president of sales with Frontline Communications. “Having the vehicle in our booth at the NSA Conference allowed us to directly engage with a broad span of representatives from many organizations and discuss its innovative features. We’re proud to support the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office as they enhance their capabilities to ensure the safety and well-being of their community.”

To learn more about Frontline Communications and the latest mobile command vehicles, visit www.frontlinecomm.com.