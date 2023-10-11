Polaris launches new emergency light kit for GENERAL, and Polaris XPEDITION makes its IACP debut

A GENERAL XP 4 1000 equipped with an all-new Emergency Light Kit with IR and Blackout will be on display, along with the all-new Polaris XPEDITION crossover side-by-side, an electric RANGER XP Kinetic and a RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar

Minneapolis – October 11, 2023 – The Polaris GENERAL XP 1000, delivering the hardworking utility of RANGER and unmatched performance of RZR, is now response ready with the all-new extreme off-road Emergency Light Kit with Infrared (IR) and Blackout. Equipped on a four-seat GENERAL XP 4 1000 UTV, the rugged light kit will debut at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference and Exposition in San Diego, Calif. Oct. 14-17 in Polaris Booth #4857.

The Polaris XPEDITION, which launched in June 2023, will also be on display for the first time at IACP. Combining the all-terrain capabilities of traditional side-by-sides with comfort and cargo capabilities typically associated with overlanding, the Polaris XPEDITION delivers capability, performance and comfort in a first-of-its-kind crossover side-by-side. With a 200+ mile fuel range,* 1,160 lb payload and 2,000 lb towing capacity, the vehicle is designed to carry more gear and provide greater protection from the elements. A three-seat RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar equipped with emergency lighting and a rescue skid will also be on-display at the Polaris booth, and attendees can get a hands-on look at the all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic, equipped with a stand-alone emergency light system, in Safeware booth #5531.

GENERAL XP 1000 Emergency Light Kit with IR and Blackout

The new rugged Emergency Light Kit with IR and Blackout includes a 50-inch tactical lightbar, 35-inch lightbar and integrated emergency lights around the vehicle body provide a full 360-degree package with different color options. Infrared and blackout light options provide law enforcement officials discretion when needed so they can feel confident and prepared for their missions. The emergency light kit also features a 100W siren speaker and digital control panel with PA system for efficient communication and vehicle notification. Equipped with PriorityStart, the vehicle battery is automatically disconnected when low voltage is detected, aiding in vehicle restart when needed most. Additionally, an on-board plug-in keeps the battery fully charged when not in use, so the vehicle is always response ready. Purpose-built for versatility, performance and reliability, the Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 offers two and four-seat models, a 1,100 lb payload capacity, the ability to tow 1,500 lb, and a 100 HP engine.

Polaris XPEDITION

As the great outdoors become more accessible, remote land management and emergency response crews need mobility solutions that keep pace with the mobility available to adventure seekers. The Polaris XPEDITION is appropriate for city, state and federal personnel as they patrol and protect conservation and public lands – with a host of standard features and optional configurations to accommodate the greatest range of outdoor jobs.

The 2024 Polaris XPEDITION features a pass-through cab and easy roof rack solutions to accommodate virtually any loadout. It is the first-ever sport side-by-side to offer a fully enclosed cab with full roof coverage, windows and optional heating and air conditioning, delivering all-day comfort and providing riders and their equipment protection from the elements. The Polaris XPEDITION ADV model features a fully covered pass-through rear cargo box providing 36 inches and 63 inches on the 2-seat and 5-seat models, respectively, of flat storage length – providing ample protected storage space for the tools and equipment needed on the job. The Polaris XPEDITION XP features a dumping cargo box that measures 30 inches long with plenty of room for a spare tire and additional gear or accessories. Both models feature a segment-leading 48-inch-wide box with 16-inch side walls so riders can carry equipment with ease.

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium Patrol Package

Designed for comfortable and efficient operations in all climates, the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar offers three and six-passenger options with a full cab and heat/AC for passenger comfort and protection from the elements. Electric steering increases driving precision, and on-board RIDE COMMAND technology (standard feature on the Ultimate Trim Package) provides sophisticated off-road GPS navigation system for connected driving and vehicle telemetrics. The Premium Patrol Package provides a complete solution for patrol and response with an emergency light kit, light bar, 100W siren and PA system, custom graphics, harvester tires and side mirrors, direct from the manufacturer.

RANGER XP Kinetic

The RANGER XP Kinetic features an all-electric powertrain giving customers a sustainable option for when an off-road capable, zero emissions vehicle is preferred. With class-leading 110 horsepower, 140 lb-ft of torque and the ability to tow 2,500 lb and haul 1,250 lb, the RANGER XP Kinetic provides uncompromised power and precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads. Three drive modes – Eco+, Standard and Sport – allow customers to optimize power for the task at hand.

The RANGER XP Kinetic’s drivetrain features fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier radio and face-to-face conversations as well as greater situational awareness and less disturbance. The RANGER XP Kinetic also boasts a rigid one-piece chassis, full-body skid plate and large front bumper to deliver maximum protection to the operator and vehicle. Ground clearance of 14 inches, 10 inches of suspension travel and 29-inch Pro Armor X-Terrain tires further increase durability of the RANGER XP Kinetic to take on the toughest terrain.

About Polaris Government and Defense

Polaris Government and Defense vehicles are forged from 65 years of off-road innovation and leadership. The commercial prowess and innovative culture of Polaris are leveraged to deliver unique value to government entities and military forces worldwide. This dedicated division provides highly capable, simple to use, and affordable mobility platforms and vehicles that are readily available through easy procurement channels and supported through lifecycle training, service and maintenance from Polaris – the original equipment manufacturer.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.