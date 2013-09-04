U.S. Elite Expands GSA Capabilities with Addition of New Brands

Hawthorne, NJ (September, 2013) – U.S. Elite (US-EliteGear.com), have announced that they will be expanding their offerings through their General Services Administration (GSA) contract with the addition of Arc’teryx LEAF, Outdoor Research and DRIFIRE, joining the brands of Granite Gear and High Ground to their already existing GSA offerings.

GSA is a government agency that acts as a procurement vehicle for the federal government. In order to get a GSA contract, a vendor must be thoroughly vetted; which appeals to the government buyers in knowing that each brand is hand-selected, and prices have effectively been pre-negotiated. Another appeal to GSA, is that it provides an online shopping cart at gsaadvantage.gov.

“As a veteran-owned company, we understand the importance of providing the best products for the best prices to our war-fighters,” stated U.S. Elite CEO, Steve Keefer. “The addition of these top-tier brands allows us to continue to provide for those who put themselves into harm’s way for our freedoms.”

The GSA offerings through U.S. Elite’s contract, GS-07F0287W, are now available to qualified buyers through their government sales page, https://www.us-elitegear.com/government-sales, or email Government Sales at gs@US-EliteGear.com.