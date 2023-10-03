KYOCERA and technology developers collaborate on school safety solution for education and public facilities

School safety solution includes Kyocera ultra-rugged smartphones and tablets, Omni-Response 360° telemetry technology platform for optimal situational awareness, ZeroEyesTM AI gun detection, and Cradlepoint networks



SAN DIEGO - KYOCERA, a global leader in rugged devices, has collaborated with three technology developers on an innovative solution to improve safety in schools, government buildings and other public spaces, the company announced today.

The school safety solution combines ultra-rugged mobile technology (Android smartphones and tablets) from Kyocera; Omni-Response 360° sensory technology for optimal situational awareness with a comprehensive dashboard; ZeroEyesTM AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software; and Cradlepoint networks that connect sites, vehicles, IoT technology and safety personnel. This new combined solution was demonstrated earlier this month in Tomball, Texas by the Harris County Constable Precinct One Office for law enforcement agencies and school districts.

The safety solution’s mobile hardware includes Kyocera’s ultra-rugged 5G smartphones and DuraSlate rugged Wi-Fi tablets. Smartphones are mounted with a custom adapter on MOLLE* vests worn by safety/police officers that show live emergency activities as captured by the Omni-Response Dashboard. During the demonstration, Kyocera DuraSlate rugged tablets were mounted throughout the campus to capture live video. The smartphones send an alert when other systems detect a threat on campus or within a building, saving critical time in emergencies.

*MOLLE vest: a modular lightweight load-carrying equipment vest.

Groundbreaking 360° technology from Omni-Response transforms high-risk event response by removing human limitations and enabling comprehensive real-time emergency preparedness. The Omni-Response integrated solution delivers unparalleled situational awareness and real-time response capabilities, leveraging Omni-Response’s patented AI for instant gunshot detection, GPS-enabled mapping of shooter location, one-touch alerts to onsite staff and first responders, door lock/unlock capabilities, live video streams from cameras, personnel, drones and robotics. The Omni-Response “on-the-move” platform simplifies emergency protocols, accelerates critical threat interventions, and provides a fully integrated view reducing chaos and casualties.

ZeroEyes, founded by military veterans, enhances the platform by integrating its AI-based weapons detection which identifies firearms and other threats within 3 seconds from security cameras and digital images. The intelligent detection feeds critical visual data into the Omni-Response platform for a complete view of any active threat scenario as it unfolds. AI gun-detection from ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified visual gun detection and situational awareness solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras to reduce the threat and impact of gun-related violence. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If theseexperts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection. ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, provides “cellular intelligence” for reliable, secure networks wherever needed, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices and remote workers. This allows a reliable private network, enabled by Verizon, onsite for up-to-the-minute data so safety officers can make the most informed decisions.

Kyocera’s total solution: the right experts for the right use case

Kyocera’s track record of working with first responders on tailored solutions underscores the importance of ultra-rugged devices. By bringing together expert developers, accessories, and vertical-specific services, Kyocera’s total solution meets the challenges of each use case. Public safety is of utmost importance and Kyocera’s rugged smartphones are already used by police departments as body-worn cameras. In addition to MIL-STD 810G/H and IP68 dust and waterproof protection, Kyocera’s rugged smartphones withstand temperature extremes, drops, vibration and much more.

“This best-in-class technology collaboration is a great example of what we’re doing with our total-solution offering – bringing together the right application experts to support vital use cases,” said Vipul Dalal, Divisional Vice President at Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “We are dedicated to finding additional ways mobile technology can enhance public safety in schools, government buildings and other public facilities to help protect us all.”

To learn more about Kyocera’s safety preparedness solution, please contact a Kyocera Solutions Expert at CEGSales@kyocera.com.

