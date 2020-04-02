SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- Decon7 Systems (“Decon7") announced today that D7, a patented, EPA registered disinfectant, food contact surface sanitizer*, deodorizer, and chemical cleaner, has received official designation from the EPA for effectively killing the COVID-19 Virus.

On March 26, 2020, the EPA published its updated “List N” to include D7, Decon7’s proprietary disinfectant. List N includes products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

EPA Designates D7 as an Effective Disinfectant Against COVID-19 Virus

D7 (Part 1 and Part 2) has a small enveloped virus claim for the supporting virus, Norovirus, on its current label. D7 has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, D7 can be used against COVID-19 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Norovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC or OIE website for additional information.

A multi-part aqueous solution including hydrogen peroxide and an advanced four-chain quaternary ammonium formulation, D7 has proven its ability to break down and kill the COVID-19 virus. In use in a variety of industries since 2012, the COVID-19 designation was approved by the EPA to be added to the Norovirus, Staph, Pseudomonas, Salmonella, Listeria, E.coli, Staph and Pseudomonas biofilms, PED Virus, Avian Influenza, T. interdigitale and Aspergillus Niger kill claims already held by D7.

Decon7 Systems notes a recent expansion from three to ten facilities to keep up with the demand from distributors selling D7 to government agencies throughout Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Most notably, the Chinese Government has been successful in utilizing D7 to disinfect hospitals overwhelmed by Coronavirus. The EPA designation means that facilities in the United States can also put this effective three-part system to work to kill the virus. The company stands ready with increased manufacturing capacity to fulfill public health needs to eradicate the Coronavirus in public and private spaces.

“D7 has received COVID-19 designation from the EPA because it has been scientifically proven effective in rendering the virus inactive. We know that in order to effectively kill this virus, disinfectants need to not only break down the viral coat, but also penetrate and render the Ribonucleic acid (RNA) inactive,” Dr. Mark Tucker, Chief Scientific Officer at D7 explains. “Bleach and other disinfectants cannot get past the viral coat; however, D7 has a detergent component that will break down that coat of mucous and/or saliva. Once it gets past the viral coat, D7 renders the viruses’ RNA completely inactive in order to eliminate risk of mutation or reinfection.”

The disinfectant can be applied through foaming apparatus, low-pressure sprayers, mopping, and soaking systems on hard, non-porous surfaces, and has been found effective for use in hospitals, food processing plants, education facilities, elder care facilities, restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, hotels, cruise ships, museums, playgrounds, and household kitchens and bathrooms. The solution is quick to deploy and can be easily applied in a variety of methods in an efficient, economical and highly efficacious manner.

D7 has a final pH of 9.8, mechanical action is not required for application, and the process saves time, prevents outbreaks, and halts future growth. Additionally, D7 is:

Non-corrosive

Biodegradable

Non-flammable

Effective in extreme temperature ranges

Kills a minimum of 99.9999 percent of bacteria† in biofilm

A broad-spectrum disinfectant, cleaner, deodorizer, and food contact sanitizer*

Free of abrasives; contains zero VOC’s

Water-soluble and colorfast

*A potable water rinse is required after application on food contact surfaces.

About Decon7 Systems

Decon7 Systems was established to commercialize a technologically advanced decontamination and disinfection formula developed by Sandia National Laboratories. The D7 chemistry is an EPA registered, proven broad-spectrum anti-microbial disinfectant that by nature is incredibly versatile with a host of vital applications. It is a hydrogen peroxide-based formulation that also contains surfactants (i.e., soap), mild solvents, inorganic salts, and water. The formulation is made up of mild ingredients, which give it low toxicity and corrosion properties. D7 kills the most common foodborne pathogens, including those found in biofilms, and neutralizes toxins. For biological materials (e.g., bacteria, viruses, and fungi), the surfactants soften the cell walls of microorganisms, which allows the hydrogen peroxide to penetrate to the interior for a complete kill. For toxic chemicals, the surfactant ingredients help dissolve the unwanted chemical into the D7 formulation, where it is attacked and neutralized by the hydrogen peroxide.

For more information about D7, please visit www.decon7.com.