Rescue Essentials launches StopTheBleed.com: A dedicated resource for bleeding control kits

PRESS RELEASE

LELAND, N.C. — In recognition of the 10th anniversary of the STOP THE BLEED initiative, Rescue Essentials is proud to announce the launch of StopTheBleed.com, a streamlined e-commerce destination for officially licensed STOP THE BLEED kits and mass casualty response solutions.

Designed to help organizations of all sizes prepare for bleeding emergencies, StopTheBleed.com provides expertly curated kits for schools, public buildings, factories, offices, and anywhere else traumatic bleeding can happen. Each kit is built at our North Carolina facility with trusted components from Rescue Essentials and other leading manufacturers such as SAM Medical and North American Rescue

“StopTheBleed.com makes it easier than ever for people to find the exact bleeding control kits they need, whether to comply with local legislation or simply to be better prepared,” said Jim Seidel, Rescue Essentials CEO. “Our team is here to assist with product selection, identify applicable state requirements, and even help customers locate available grant funding to support their preparedness goals.”

As a licensed partner of the U.S. Department of Defense’s STOP THE BLEED program, Rescue Essentials is committed to supporting this international public health initiative, which empowers bystanders to take action and save lives in the critical moments following a traumatic injury.

StopTheBleed.com represents Rescue Essentials’ continued dedication to delivering highquality, accessible medical response products and training support to first responders, safety officials and everyday heroes across the country.

About Rescue Essentials

Since 2007, Rescue Essentials has remained focused on its original goal — to offer top quality tactical, emergency, combat, and outdoor medical products at affordable prices, delivered in a timely manner. Rescue Essentials’ core capabilities include the design, manufacture, and assembly of purpose-built trauma and medical kits for law enforcement, EMS and government agencies. Rescue Essentials, a division of Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc., is based in Leland, N.C.

