Evolv’s AI-powered technology helps secure Manassas City Public Schools’ high school

Safety and speed helped school district choose Evolv for weapons detection

WALTHAM, Mass. - Evolv Technology, the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Manassas City Public Schools in Virginia. The school district will use Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® security solution at its high school, screening over 2,300 students daily as part of a layered approach to school safety.

The district had been considering screening for weapons for a while following a number of nationwide incidents, but it didn’t want students to be subject to an invasive screening and negative start to their day. After seeing Evolv Express being used at another site in the Washington, DC area, district officials researched to find the right advanced weapons screening system for their schools.

“I’m proud of our School Board and district for adding this additional safety measure for our school,” said Mike Pflugrath, Osbourn High School’s principal. “It took a moment for the students to understand what would happen as they moved through the screeners on the first day, but by the second or third day, they saw just how easy and non-intrusive the system is.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. The technology allows designated security officials to tell the difference between threats and most everyday items people carry to school such as cell phones or keys. Osbourn High School is using four Evolv Express systems, allowing its more than 2,000 students, staff, and visitors to walk through every morning without always having to stop and be checked one by one unless something is detected.

“Evolv is proud to be a part of the safety plan at Manassas City Public Schools,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “The students and staff at Osbourn High School have already talked about how glad they are that the district implemented a screening solution. That’s a common thread among all the schools we work with. Evolv helps bring peace of mind to a school community, allowing them to focus on learning in a safer environment.”

Manassas City Public Schools is the latest school system to partner with Evolv. Atlanta Public Schools, Nebraska’s Winnebago Public Schools, and Spartanburg School District Six in South Carolina, among others, have all seen a more efficient screening process in their school environments since installing Evolv.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.