‘Fit for duty, fit for life': Lexipol announces third annual First Responder Wellness Week

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol , the leading provider of solutions that enhance performance excellence in public safety, will be marking the third annual First Responder Wellness Week March 24-28, 2025.

First responders face immense challenges, with high levels of stress, exposure to trauma and demanding physical requirements that go hand in hand with the job. Lexipol created First Responder Wellness Week to raise awareness of these unique challenges, provide actionable strategies to enhance personal well-being and equip agencies with the tools to foster a culture of wellness.

This year’s theme, “Fit for Duty, Fit for Life,” underscores the importance of total wellness in every sense—physical, mental and emotional—empowering first responders to serve their communities and lead fulfilling lives.

“First Responder Wellness Week is a critical initiative that helps public safety personnel prioritize the importance of holistic readiness,” says Dr. David Black, Lexipol’s president of Wellness Solutions. “This year’s theme, ‘Fit for Duty, Fit for Life,’ highlights the need to prioritize wellness not just for the job, but for the longevity and quality of life for every first responder. At Lexipol, we are dedicated to supporting first responders every step of the way, providing resources during this week that create a lasting impact and can be utilized throughout the year to make a meaningful difference.”

Throughout the week, daily topics will focus on essential aspects of wellness: tactical fitness, mental and emotional health, peer support networks, and community and connection. These themes will be explored through webinars, articles, podcasts, videos and other resources designed to support public safety personnel and their families. Each day, first responders will gain practical tips and long-term strategies to build strength and resilience, helping them thrive on and off duty.

“Wellness is foundational to performance excellence in public safety,” says Bill Nunan, CEO of Lexipol. “At Lexipol, we believe supporting first responders extends beyond policies and training—it means equipping them with the tools to build a culture of wellness that benefits not only their careers but their personal wellbeing.”