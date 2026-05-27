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On September 11, 2001, terrorists used hijacked airplanes as weapons to attack the United States. Two planes hit the World Trade Center towers in New York City. One plane flew into the side of the Pentagon. A fourth plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers stormed the cockpit. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attack.

Thousands of first responders answered the call that day to search for survivors amid the rubble, smoke and debris, with 343 firefighters ultimately perishing in the collapse of the Twin Towers and countless more succumbing to 9/11-related illnesses from working at Ground Zero.

Use this resource page to learn about developments in healthcare protections for 9/11 first responders, read the experiences of those who were there and stay current on counter-terrorism priorities for law enforcement.

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Foust
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Va. officer who first called in 9/11 Pentagon attack dies from cancer linked to recovery efforts
Arlington County Police Cpl. Barry Foust, who was diagnosed with cancer related to 9/11 recovery efforts, served a total of 35 years with ACPD
May 27, 2026 12:04 PM
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Joanna Putman
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Officer Down
Va. officer dies from cancer caused by service at Pentagon on 9/11
January 15, 2026 03:15 PM
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Joanna Putman
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Year in Review
6 trends to watch in American policing in 2026
December 26, 2025 02:55 PM
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National Policing Institute
Sept. 11 Ground Zero
September 11, 2001
‘A long time to be ignored': Some with illnesses attributed to service at Ground Zero still waiting for support
September 11, 2025 04:08 PM
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September 11, 2001
On 9/11, taking ‘time to remember’ is healthy, meaningful
September 11, 2025 01:53 PM
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Police1 Staff
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September 11, 2001
From New York to Los Angeles: A fallen 9/11 officer’s legacy lives on
After enduring 13 hours in the World Trade Center rubble, Will Jimeno’s story of survival and Dominick Pezzulo’s ultimate sacrifice led LAPD officer Joe Cirrito into law enforcement
September 09, 2024 09:24 AM
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Sarah Calams
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COMPLETE COVERAGE
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11, 2001
9/11 response brought awareness to first responder cancer risks: ‘A huge, 180-degree change’
Exposure to materials present at Groud Zero has been linked to 70 different cancers, prompting changes in how first responders prepare to enter fire or explosion scenes
September 11, 2025 12:18 PM
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September 11, 2001
From the ashes of 9/11 to a career in law
As the Twin Towers fell, Lt. Nicholas Bavaro raced toward the devastation — a moment that would change his life forever
September 11, 2025 10:04 AM
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Joe Badalamente
George W. Bush, Dick Cheney
September 11, 2001
How the 9/11 attacks changed vice presidential protection
The 9/11 attacks forced a permanent shift in how the Secret Service protects vice presidents and former vice presidents
September 11, 2025 12:34 AM
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Donald J. Mihalek
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Police Union
Unions: NYC hasn’t paid 9/11 first responder widows, families from healthcare fund in nearly a year
Since November, the Office of Labor Relations hasn’t made the $850,000 in quarterly payments that go to widows and children of fallen employees through the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund
September 10, 2025 12:39 PM
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Terrorism Prevention and Response
NYPD probing terror threat for bridges and tunnels linking Queens and Manhattan
“Out of an abundance of caution we are surging resources,” Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “And you can expect to see an increase in police presence at critical infrastructure locations”
September 10, 2025 09:44 AM
Sept 11 Memorial Takeover
September 11, 2001
Trump administration considers federal control of 9/11 memorial and museum
The White House confirms early talks on turning the 9/11 Memorial & Museum into a federally run national monument
September 08, 2025 03:08 PM
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September 11, 2001
‘Just another slap in the face': Executive salaries soar at 9/11 museum despite $20M loss
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum hiked executive pay to $850K amid big deficits and taxpayer aid, angering victims’ families
August 26, 2025 02:39 PM
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Bill Carey
Supervisory Special Agent Dennis M. Wagner, Jr.
Line-of-Duty Death (LODD)
FBI supervisory special agent dies from cancer due to service during 9/11 attacks
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dennis Wagner responded to the Flight 93 crash; he served in the FBI for 20 years and was an Iraq War veteran
July 08, 2025 04:45 PM
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Joanna Putman
Bernie Kerik Obit
NYPD
Bernard Kerik, who led NYPD on 9/11 before prison and pardon, has died at 69
Kerik was hailed as a hero after the 9/11 attack and nominated to head the U.S. DHS; he later served nearly four years in prison for tax fraud before being pardoned in 2020
May 30, 2025 04:17 PM
Police Officer Philip J. Schifini
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N.Y. police officer dies from cancer resulting from service at 9/11
Officer Philip Schifini, 63, served with the Nassau County Police Department for 28 years
February 11, 2025 04:51 PM
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