Report released on estimated cost of NG911 upgrades

WASHINGTON — A report assessing how much nationwide implementation of Next Generation 911 will cost was recently released.

According to the report created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, nationwide implementation of NG911 will cost $9.5 to $12.7 billion over 10 years.

A $110 million grant program is being jointly managed by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce to help dispatch centers around the country upgrade their systems to NG911.

“Since NHTSA’s founding nearly 50 years ago, supporting local EMS systems has been an integral part of our mission to keep people safe on America’s roadways,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said. “I am so proud that I’ve been able to be a part of supporting this miraculous, lifesaving system, starting with my days as a dispatcher to today at NHTSA, where our National 911 Program continues to support and strengthen the system in partnership with the state and local governments responsible for its operation. The 911 system is an achievement to celebrate for saving lives, making communities safer, and our nation stronger.”

The report on estimated cost will help legislators as they consider long-term ways to fund NG911.

“Upgrading public safety call centers throughout the country will help the public reach first responders during emergencies, and give responders better tools for critical life-saving missions,” NTIA Administrator David Redl said. “While some states are already making significant strides towards NG911, nationwide implementation will take a significant investment. With the delivery of this report to Congress, we look forward to the next steps in our 911 grant program to help jumpstart the nationwide NG911 transition.”

Next Generation 911 Cost Estimate Report to Congress 2018 by Shelbie Watts on Scribd