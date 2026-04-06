Cloud Hosting: A Safer Future for Glenview

Cybersecurity was a key factor in the Village of Glenview’s decision to transition to the cloud. In this video, Brent Reynolds, director of public safety support Services, shares the impact this move has had on their IT operations, public safety agencies, and overall security. From cost savings to improved efficiency, Glenview’s cloud migration has been seamless — allowing their IT team to focus on critical tasks while ensuring a more secure environment. Hear Brent’s firsthand insights on why this transition has been one of the best moves they’ve made.