RapidSOS Certifies RapidDeploy As First Platinum Integration Partner

Deeper platform integration raises the bar on how public safety software integrates location and all additional data from the RapidSOS Clearinghouse

Austin, TX – RapidDeploy, the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch software, and RapidSOS, the trusted platform for connecting additional data from the Internet of Things to public safety, announced today that RapidDeploy was certified as a RapidSOS Platinum Integration Partner. RapidDeploy is the first company to complete RapidSOS’ rigorous certification process that requires a comprehensive integration of additional data from the RapidSOS Clearinghouse across the entire solution suite. By using the power of Cloud Aided Dispatch and RapidDeploy’s patented Emergency Data Gateway, RapidDeploy makes all additional data feeds from RapidSOS immediately available to all customers without any interface fees, version requirements or long implementations.

“We’re democratizing Public Safety by making location and all other data types from RapidSOS available to every customer as a standard feature, ”says Steven Raucher, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidDeploy, “We firmly believe that better situational awareness saves lives and should not be contingent on costly interface fees and complicated version upgrades.”

“America’s 9-1-1 Telecommunicators do heroic work managing 240 million emergencies annually with little more than a voice connection,” said Michael Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidSOS, “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with RapidDeploy, a Public Safety innovator who shares our mission to save lives through transformative technology.”

The Platinum Partner certification marks an important milestone in the partnership between RapidDeploy and RapidSOS, which was first announced in June 2017. Both companies believe that the rapid adoption of new technology will improve emergency response times, increase situational awareness, and ultimately save lives.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch (CAD) software. The RapidDeploy platform is rich in features and interfaces, easy to deploy and affordable for agencies of all sizes. RapidDeploy was built by First Responders using modern Microsoft Azure Government Cloud architecture, providing mission critical reliability, cybersecurity and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence. Learn more at www.RapidDeploy.com.

About RapidSOS

Partnering with Internet of Things (IoT) companies and the public safety community, RapidSOS’ Emergency Platform provides a rich data link from connected devices to public safety – sending life-saving data to improve emergency response. Learn more about RapidSOS: www.RapidSOS.com.

