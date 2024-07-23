National Night Out is August 6th

PRESS RELEASE

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. — Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 6th to mark the 41st Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. NNO 2024 partners are: ADT; Starbucks; Dollar Tree and Family Dollar; 7-Eleven Cares Foundation, supported by 7-Eleven, Inc; Swank Motion Pictures; Associa and L.E.A.D.

Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.

“There has been a big jump in the number of cities and towns registering this year,” said NNO creator, Matt Peskin, “Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with first responders. National Night Out is a celebration of neighborhoods who work with law enforcement year-round to build safer, more caring communities.”

National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings.

National Night Out is designed to:

(1) Heighten crime prevention awareness;

(2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;

(3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;

(4) Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

For more information, visit natw.org.