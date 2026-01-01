Coreforce - Body Cameras Grant Assistance Program

About Coreforce

Coreforce, established in 2001 in Georgia, stands as your premier source for innovative law enforcement technology. We’re dedicated to enhancing public safety through our advanced suite of cloud-based solutions. This suite includes state-of-the-art body cameras designed for durability and reliability, in-car video systems that provide comprehensive coverage, Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology for efficient vehicle tracking, and fully equipped interview room setups to ensure effective evidence gathering.

In addition to these offerings, we’re proud to introduce our comprehensive Digital Evidence Management Systems (DEMS). These systems are meticulously designed to streamline case preparation and facilitate smooth evidence sharing among law enforcement agencies. Our DEMS are tailored to align with agency-specific policies, ensuring a personalized and effective approach to digital evidence management.

Further, we recognize the importance of reliable and continuous support, which is why we offer round-the-clock, Atlanta-based customer service. Our support team is always ready to assist with any queries or challenges, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency for your agency.

At Coreforce, our commitment extends beyond providing top-tier technology. We’re actively empowering officers across the United States with tools that not only enhance their operational capabilities but also foster community trust and safety. Our solutions are crafted with the officer in mind, combining ease of use with robust functionality. By choosing Coreforce, you’re not just selecting a vendor; you’re partnering with a leader in law enforcement technology dedicated to advancing the safety and effectiveness of officers nationwide.