Shots Fired Training
Shots Fired Training Group & Podcast co-hosts Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant, and Mark Redlich, retired full time SWAT veteran, bring you reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Built on real incidents and operationally proven methods, Shots Fired Training emphasizes sound decision-making, communication, and practical skills officers can immediately apply in the field.
On-demand Training Courses
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.