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Shots Fired Training

Shots Fired Training Group & Podcast co-hosts Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant, and Mark Redlich, retired full time SWAT veteran, bring you reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Built on real incidents and operationally proven methods, Shots Fired Training emphasizes sound decision-making, communication, and practical skills officers can immediately apply in the field.



On-demand Training Courses

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Online Training
On-demand Training: Projectile Launcher deployment in barricaded and vehicle-based incidents
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.
April 13, 2026 04:35 PM
 · 
Shots Fired Training Group
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Shots Fired Training Group's On-Demand Training Courses are proudly brought to you in partnership with Police1. Police1 logo