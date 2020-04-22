Actor’s foundation launches COVID-19 initiative to support first responders

By Amanda Lien

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Gary Sinise Foundation has started an initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that assists law enforcement agencies and first responders in applying for grant funding and obtaining personal protective equipment.

The Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has assisted 47 first responder departments in 21 states, and helped agencies apply for over $208,000 in grant funding. The foundation has assisted the Los Angeles Police Foundation in establishing accommodations for officers unable to go home between shifts due to COVID-19 risks, and has donated PPE to fire districts and police departments nationwide.

“Part of our mission at the Gary Sinise Foundation is to serve and fiercely protect those who so courageously defend and protect our nation,” said retired Air Force Gen. Robin Rand, Chief Executive Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation, in a statement. “It is of the utmost importance to prioritize the health and safety of our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, everyone who supports our noble mission, and the public at large. “

Most recently, the foundation teamed up with Blue H.E.L.P. to provide coffee and gloves to law enforcement officers and first responders. Blue H.E.L.P.’s “Coffee Runs,” supported by the foundation, currently serve at least 48,100 first responders over 42 states. All the coffee supplied is from LE-owned companies.

To learn more, visit The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service webpage.