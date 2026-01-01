FARO - 3D Laser Scanners Grant Assistance Program

Note on procurement integrity

Police1.com and GrantFinder are compliant with federal standards and guidance for working with organizations seeking grant dollars. All assistance is category and non-product specific. Police1.com and GrantFinder do not benefit from, participate in, or otherwise influence the procurement of awards. All assistance is product- and vendor-neutral to avoid any real or apparent conflict of interest. Organizations receiving support are responsible for maintaining a conflict of interest policy in compliance with federal guidelines (e.g. 2 CFR Part 200), including maintaining adequate supporting documentation.