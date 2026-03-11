Hammerhead: The Future of Modular Navy Submersibles

Hammerhead Commercial Video.mp4
Meet Hammerhead, Patriot3’s sub-surface multi-mission vehicle built for modern maritime operations. Designed for fully autonomous or manual control, Hammerhead features a customizable modular platform that can be reconfigured to match evolving mission requirements—supporting capabilities like GPS, autonomous station keeping, 400 lbs of thrust, swappable battery modules to extend mission duration, and the ability to tow multiple divers or transport equipment underwater. Made in the USA.