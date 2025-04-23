Patriot3, Inc. introduces the ARON M80 wing-in-ground craft

PRESS RELEASE

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Patriot3, Inc., a global leader in advanced tactical and maritime solutions, proudly announces the addition of the ARON M80 Wing-In-Ground Craft, to its portfolio of cutting-edge maritime platforms. This innovative Wing-in-Ground (WIG) effect craft merges the speed and agility of an aircraft with the versatility of a marine vessel, offering unparalleled capabilities for special operations, littoral patrol, and rapid response missions.

Developed by South Korea’s ARON Flying Ship Ltd., the M80 leverages ground effect dynamics to achieve high-speed, low-altitude flight, just above the water’s surface. This design minimizes radar cross-section, enhances fuel efficiency and provides for greater payloads. As the only Certified Class B WIG Craft by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the M80 is in production with a current annual capacity of 35 units with greater capacity in 2026 as production moves to the United States.

Key features of the ARON WIG M80:

Speed and range: Capable of reaching speeds up to 155mph (250 km/h) with a range of 350 nm (650km) in WIG effect mode. Expandable to 525 nm (972km), Expanded fuel reduces payload capacity by approx. 600 lbs. (272kg).

Low signature: Low radar cross-section enhances operational security during missions.

Payload: 2400lbs (1200 kg)

Versatility: Suitable for a variety of missions, including reconnaissance, CASAVAC/MEDIVAC, Downed-Pilot Recovery, Munitions, and Special Operations.

Suitable for a variety of missions, including reconnaissance, CASAVAC/MEDIVAC, Downed-Pilot Recovery, Munitions, and Special Operations. Efficient and Safe: Ground effect leads to improved fuel efficiency and a safe operational altitude.

“Integrating the ARON WIG M80 into our maritime offerings aligns with Patriot3’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide,” said Charles Fuqua, CEO of Patriot3, Inc. “This platform exemplifies our dedication to enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technology.”

Patriot3’s Maritime Division continues to deliver state-of-the-art equipment designed to bolster the performance of combat swimmers and maritime operators. With the addition of the ARON WIG M80, Patriot3 expands its ability to offer comprehensive solutions for modern maritime challenges.

For more information about the ARON WIG M80 Wing-In-Ground Craft and Patriot3’s full range of maritime solutions, please contact:

Patriot3, Inc. 11040 Pierson Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408 USA Phone: 1-540-891-7353 Email: info@patriot3.com Website: www.patriot3.com/wigm80