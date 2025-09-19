Havis expands rugged mobility portfolio with new docking stations for Getac V120 Laptops and F120 Tablets

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, a leader in rugged mobility and mounting solutions, today announced the launch of its latest docking stations for Getac’s V120 fully rugged laptops and F120 fully rugged tablets. Purpose-built for enterprise, public sector, and industrial environments, these new solutions reinforce Havis’s commitment to enhancing productivity, security, and safety for the mobile workforce.

Advancing Rugged Mobility

The new DS-GTC-1600 and DS-GTC-1700 series docking stations are engineered to keep critical technology accessible and protected in the most demanding conditions. Whether supporting first responders, utility operators, or manufacturing professionals, these solutions ensure seamless transitions between the field, vehicle, and workplace, delivering the reliability organizations need to maintain business continuity.

Key Features for Mission-Critical Performance

Productivity: Easy docking and undocking, optimized connectivity options, and full compatibility with Getac accessories enable faster workflows and uninterrupted access to critical applications.



Security: Rugged, spring-loaded docking technology and optional Quad pass-through antenna connections deliver stable, secure communication in challenging environments.



Safety: Optional screen stabilization reduces vibration during vehicle operation, while compact, lightweight design minimizes operator fatigue and maximizes ergonomics.

Built for Enterprise Resilience

By combining rugged construction with flexible configuration options, the DS-GTC-1600 for laptops and DS-GTC-1700 for tablets are designed to scale with evolving enterprise demands. Both solutions align with Havis’s longstanding focus on enabling safe, secure, and productive work environments across industries where downtime is not an option.

“Our continued collaboration with Getac ensures organizations have the tools they need to stay connected, protected, and productive in any environment,” said Craig Sacks, Sr. Product Manager at Havis. “These docking stations exemplify our mission to deliver technology solutions that meet the real-world needs of today’s enterprise workforce.”

Learn more by visiting our website.