How Havis’ side-by-side dual drawer system can enhance the efficiency of patrol SUVs

The modern patrol SUV is no longer just a transport vehicle – it’s a mobile equipment platform. From rifles and less-lethal weapons to trauma kits, specialty response gear and daily-duty equipment, cargo areas carry more contents than ever.

As agencies move accordingly toward full-size SUVs like the 2025–2026 Ford Expedition SSV and 2025–2026 Chevrolet Tahoe, a new challenge has emerged: How can they secure, organize and access all that equipment quickly without compromising the vehicle itself?

Havis’ new Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System is designed to address that question. Built specifically for the Expedition and Tahoe platforms, the system introduces a vehicle-specific approach to organized storage that prioritizes speed, security and repeatability.

These are its key operational advantages.

Vehicle-specific integration protects the fleet asset

Rather than adapting a universal cargo box to fit multiple SUVs, Havis engineered base mount kits specifically for each platform.

The 2025–2026 Ford Expedition SSV system (SBX-5022) is designed to integrate directly with the vehicle’s cargo area, raising the drawers 12 inches above the floor. The 2025–2026 Chevrolet Tahoe version (SBX-5023) is likewise vehicle-specific and raises the drawers 6 inches above the cargo floor.

Both systems use OEM mounting points to allow easy no-drill installation. For fleet managers, that means:



Reduced installation complexity.

Less permanent vehicle modification.

Potentially improved resale value.

Greater confidence in long-term durability.

As agencies invest heavily in SUV fleets, preserving vehicle integrity is increasingly important.

Side-by-side access reduces gear retrieval time

Both systems use OEM mounting points to allow easy no-drill installation. For fleet managers, that means reduced installation complexity, less permanent vehicle modification, potentially improved resale value and greater confidence in long-term durability. Havis

In high-stress calls, access is everything. Traditional stacked storage systems can require officers to remove upper equipment before reaching lower compartments. The Havis design uses a side-by-side configuration that allows either drawer to be opened independently.

This layout supports faster, more intuitive access – whether retrieving a less-lethal launcher, breaching tool or medical kit – without unloading other equipment or climbing into the cargo space.

For agencies working toward standardized loadouts across the fleet, side-by-side storage also enables clear separation of gear categories – for example, medical in one drawer and tactical equipment in the other.

Secure locking options support equipment control

Secure storage isn’t just about preventing theft; it’s about maintaining consistent control over mission-critical equipment. The system offers multiple locking configurations, including:



Large dual drawers with medium-duty locks (SBX-2001).

Large dual drawers with push-button combination locks (SBX-2002).

Small dual drawers with medium-duty locks (SBX-2003).

Small dual drawers with push-button combination locks (SBX-2004).

Combination lock options can simplify shared vehicle assignments by reducing reliance on keyed access. For supervisors and fleet administrators, that can mean improved accountability and fewer logistical challenges during shift changes.

Modular configuration supports standardization

The Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System is not limited to basic compartments. Havis has built a modular ecosystem that allows agencies to tailor interior organization and top-side storage.

Available accessories include:



Dual drawer basic flat topper (SBX-3009).

Dual side-by-side drawer bungee topper (SBX-3010).

Large dual drawer bungee topper (SBX-3011).

The Havis design uses a side-by-side configuration that allows either drawer to be opened independently. This layout supports faster, more intuitive access. Havis

Internal organization options include foam inserts for both large and small drawer configurations (SBX-4021 and SBX-4022) and a storage bin with bungee lip for small drawer sections (SBX-4023).

For agencies seeking consistency across patrol vehicles, this modularity enables:



Standardized drawer layouts.

Reduced equipment shifting and damage.

Faster training for new personnel.

Predictable gear placement under stress.

Over time, standardized storage can improve speed, efficiency and officer confidence.

Built to integrate with K9 and multirole units

Many patrol SUVs now serve dual functions, including K9 operations. Both the Expedition and Tahoe systems are compatible with Havis standard K9 inserts.

The raised drawer configuration allows agencies to integrate kennel systems and storage in the same platform – a critical consideration for departments that rely on dual-purpose patrol/K9 vehicles.

As patrol responsibilities expand, multirole vehicle configurations are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

A structured approach to modern patrol storage

Full-size SUVs like the Expedition SSV and Tahoe offer increased cargo space. Without structured storage, however, that space can quickly become disorganized.

Havis’ Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System is a way to transform that cargo area into a structured, mission-ready environment – one that emphasizes speed of access, equipment security and fleetwide repeatability.

For agencies evaluating how to optimize their next generation of patrol SUVs, the system offers a vehicle-specific solution designed to support the realities of modern law enforcement operations.

For more information, visit Havis.