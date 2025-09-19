Havis redefines law enforcement vehicle integration with all new VSX Console for 2025 Chevy Tahoe

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, the industry leader in vehicle solutions for over 80 years, is proud to announce the all-new VSX Console, a rugged, feature-rich, and fully integrated solution designed specifically for law enforcement vehicles. Purpose-built for the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, the VSX sets a new benchmark for elevated form and function, combining unmatched durability, mounting versatility, and OEM-style aesthetics.

“Havis has always led where others follow,” said Dan Heiland, Product Manager. “With the VSX, we are not just offering a console – we are delivering the most premium, mission-ready workspace for officers. Every detail was engineered to enhance productivity, security, and safety, giving law enforcement professionals the confidence to perform at their best.”

Key Advantages of the Havis VSX Console:

23% Lighter Construction – Innovative steel and polycarbonate design reduces vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency without compromising strength.

OEM Integration – Precision-engineered to seamlessly match the Tahoe’s interior, delivering an OEM-installed look and feel.

Proven Durability – Steel chassis foundation preserves Havis’ known ruggedness while incorporating modern ergonomic enhancements.

Designed for Today’s Law Enforcement

The VSX Console delivers a fully integrated workspace built around the needs of modern officers:

Productivity through integrated printer mounts, internal pole mount for laptops and tablets, and dual USB/12V outlets on both driver and passenger sides.

Security with locking armrest storage for handguns and duty gear, reinforced aluminum extrusions with 18 inches of mounting space, and concealed OEM-style trim.

Safety via ergonomic design, screen stabilization, and optimized equipment placement to minimize distractions while driving.

Trusted by police departments around the world, Havis continues to lead the way in rugged, reliable mounting solutions for public safety vehicles. The VSX Console represents the next era of fully integrated workspaces—reaffirming Havis’ commitment to officer productivity, security, and safety in the field.

The future of your fleet starts here.

Explore our 2025 Tahoe VSX Console solution here.