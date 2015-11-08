Maine lawmaker sees slow progress on cold case squad

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is using grant funding to create an additional victim advocate to serve as a liaison between homicide victims and state police.

Mills told lawmakers about the new position when she briefed the Appropriations Committee about progress on creating a cold case squad in Maine. Some lawmakers say law enforcement needs to move faster to get the unit in place.

The Legislature funded the cold case squad in the budget that took effect on July 1, but the squad is still not fully formed.

Sen. Linda Valentino of Saco said she’s encouraged by the new victim advocate but said state police need to finish filling positions, “and get this unit up and running as soon as possible.”

