Kevin Angell, Ph.D., is a criminal justice professional with 18 years of law enforcement experience in Florida and Georgia. He earned his doctorate in Criminal Justice from Liberty University and is a United States Coast Guard Reserve veteran who supported Operation Enduring Iraqi Freedom. Following the Parkland school shooting in Florida, Dr. Angell created one of the nation’s “See Something, Say Something” suspicious activity reporting apps, helping advance community-based reporting and public safety awareness. He also serves as an instructor in multiple law enforcement disciplines, bringing practical field experience and academic expertise to training, leadership, and safety-focused innovation.