New bill aims to provide more child care options for law enforcement

By Joanna Putman

Police1

WASHINGTON — A bill known as the Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act has been endorsed by the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, which substantially increases its likelihood of reaching the president’s desk, according to a press release.

The bill aims to mitigate the increasing trend of resignations and retirements within the police force by focusing on the requirement for dependable child care. Police officers frequently have irregular working hours, making readily available child care a crucial necessity for these officers and their respective families.

“Providing law enforcement officers with accessible, affordable child care will help with recruitment, boost retention, and spur reform,” said California Rep. Scott Peters. “Since plans for San Diego’s child care center were announced in 2022, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reached out for guidance to replicate this model. My bill would provide funding to help them do that once it’s passed,” he added. “This is why the endorsement from the Problem Solvers Caucus is so important – each session, only 2 to 3 percent of bills become law. To receive the endorsement of a group composed of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats improve the chances of the bill becoming law.”

If passed, the bill will provide grants of up to $3 million to law enforcement agencies for the opening and operation of child care centers. The move comes after the introduction of the 30x30 initiative, which aims to increase representation of women in recruitment classes to 30%, according to the report.

“PORAC is very appreciative of Congressman Peters’ work on this bill to help ensure accessible and affordable child care for peace officers both here in California and across the nation,” said Brian Marvel, President of the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC). “With law enforcement agencies struggling to adequately staff their departments, it is critical that we provide our officers with the resources they need to bolster recruitment and retention efforts. This bill will make careers in public safety more accessible for parents and help agencies attract a more representative and diverse force – something which we know will lend itself to improving community policing for all.”