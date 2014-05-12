Police Unity Tour 2014 to Arrive at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

On Monday May 12, more than 1,800 participants with the Police Unity Tour—a group of law enforcement officers and supporters—will complete their 2014 journey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

The Tour’s seven spokes will converge at approximately 2:30 pm at the Memorial, where riders will be greeted by the cheers of thousands of family members, friends, colleagues and supporters.

Upon arrival, each rider will pedal through the Memorial’s ‘Pathways of Remembrance,’ which flank the Memorial walls. Once each rider has filed on to the Memorial grounds, there will be a brief ceremony with remarks by the Police Unity Tour’s Board of Directors and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd.

Given that part of the Police Unity Tour’s mission is to raise funds for the Memorial, Police Unity Tour executives will present a check for the money raised by participants in the 2014 ride. At the conclusion of the ceremony, each rider will receive a medal commemorating their participation.

Along their routes, riders stop at 13 Target stores to further the group’s primary mission of raising awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Target is a generous sponsor of the Police Unity Tour, the Memorial Fund’s National Police Week activities, and the entire law enforcement community.

Follow the riders’ progress and view photos from the 2014 ride at www.facebook.com/nleomf, on instagram @nleomf and on twitter @nleomf.

What: Police Unity Tour Arrival Ceremony When: May 12, 2014 – 2:00-3:00pm (approximate time) Where: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

E Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, NW

Washington, DC Who: Patrick Montoure, Florham Park (NJ) Police Chief and Founder of Police Unity Tour Harry Phillips, Executive Director of Police Unity Tour

Police Unity Tour Board of Directors Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week events and activities are supported, in part, by a generous contribution from Target®.