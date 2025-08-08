On-demand webinar: From the 911 call to the scene: Transforming situational awareness and officer safety with AI

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

When officers and field responders arrive on-scene without the right information, it leaves them vulnerable to unsafe and surprising situations. Itʼs critical the information they receive before stepping on-scene is as accurate as possible and delivered as quickly as possible. With new, enhanced data available in the 911 center, there are more opportunities available to equip officers with information that increases situational awareness and increases the likelihood that an officer is able to operate safely and effectively.

Join former federal prosecutor Tim Perry, former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, former San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and former president of NENA, Monica Million, for an insightful discussion into the future of situational awareness.

By viewing this panel discussion, you will:



Understand the data and information now available to officers from the 911 center.



How public safety leaders think data from 911 can improve situational awareness and increase officer safety.



Gain an inside look at trends in police and 911 technology.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Great content and conversations between the presenters.”

“Quality topic.”

“The diversity of opinions, experience and perspectives was very eye-opening.”

“Very experienced speakers.”

“Very good information about new technology.”

“This was a cutting-edge discussion that is key to evolving emergency services.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L-R: Tim Perry, Ed Davis, David Nisleit, Monica Million

Tim Perry is a former federal prosecutor, government official, and law professor. Tim is currently Vice President of Strategy and General Counsel at Prepared. Prior to joining Prepared, Tim served as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of California, where he prosecuted numerous cases involving drug trafficking, violent crime, fraud, and corruption. Later, Tim served as the appointed chief of staff at the California Office of Emergency Services, as well as a Presidential appointee at the Department of Homeland Security, overseeing more than 20,000 law enforcement personnel in 90 countries around the world.

Edward F. Davis is the President and CEO of The Edward Davis Company, a business strategy and security services firm. Davis has been in law enforcement for 35 years, having served as the Police Commissioner of the City of Boston from December 2006 until October 2013 where he led the highly successful response to the Boston Marathon bombing. Prior to that, Davis was the Superintendent of the Lowell Police Department.

David Nisleit was promoted to the City of San Diegoʼs 35th Chief of Police on March 2, 2018 where he oversaw the eighth-largest police department in the nation until his retirement in 2024. Chief Nisleit began his career with the San Diego Police Department in February 1988, following his fatherʼs footsteps. He has worked many of the Departmentʼs patrol commands and has extensive investigative experience. His assignments include Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations, Watch Commanders Office, Headquarters Front Counter, Homeless Outreach Team, Special Operations, Investigations II (Robbery, Gangs, and Homicide), field lieutenant, SWAT, Special Events, Narcotic Team 10, Sex Crimes, and Internal Affairs.

A 24-year public safety veteran and former president of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), Monica Million is the founder and CEO of Million Consulting Services. Starting as a 9-1-1 public safety telecommunicator she worked her way up to managing a regional 9-1-1 center and served as the first civilian deputy chief of services for her municipal police department. Monica concluded her government service as the executive director of the Colorado 9-1-1 Resource Center, serving eighty-six 9-1-1 centers across the state.