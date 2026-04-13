On-demand Training: SABRE Projectile Launcher deployment in barricaded and vehicle-based incidents

When patrol officers face a barricaded subject or a non-compliant occupant in a vehicle, time, distance and decision-making matter. Officers need options that can help create compliance while preserving officer safety and maintaining control of the scene.

This on-demand Police1 training course provides practical guidance on the deployment of SABRE Projectile Launchers in residential barricade incidents and vehicle-based standoffs. The course focuses on how these tools can be integrated into patrol response, less-lethal strategy and team communication to support safer, more disciplined outcomes.

The outline emphasizes modern barricade challenges, deployment through windows and doorways, controlled angles around vehicles, coordination with contact and arrest teams, and the operational limitations officers must consider before deployment.

Access this on-demand training by completing the registration box on the Police1 course page.

In this course, you will learn



How SABRE Projectile Launchers can fit between verbal commands and higher levels of force during barricaded and vehicle-based incidents.

Key deployment considerations in residential barricades, including use through windows, doorways and pre-entry softening concepts.

How to address non-compliant vehicle occupants using controlled angles, containment tactics and coordinated less-lethal deployment.

Why communication with lethal cover, contact teams and arrest teams is essential before and during deployment.

The primary limitations, environmental considerations and policy issues officers should evaluate before using pepper projectile systems.

How to apply these concepts through a short scenario-based incident review.

Who should attend



Patrol officers

Field training officers

Patrol supervisors and sergeants

SWAT and tactical team personnel

Use-of-force instructors

Agency trainers responsible for less-lethal deployment and barricade response

Course details



Format: On-demand online training

Length: Approximately 10 to 15 minutes

Topic focus: Barricaded subjects, vehicle standoffs, less-lethal deployment, officer safety and team tactics

Training style: Operational overview, tactical application and scenario-based reinforcement

Meet the trainers

Kyle Shoberg: Kyle Shoberg is a police sergeant serving in Northern California with 20 years of law enforcement experience and 7 years as a K9 handler. He has worked numerous critical incidents, has direct officer-involved shooting experience, and has presented to law enforcement agencies across the country on officer wellness and incident debriefing.

Mark Redlich: Mark Redlich served 13 years with Sacramento PD in patrol, crime suppression, gang enforcement, professional standards and full-time SWAT assignments. He has led or supported more than 110 high-risk deployments and instructed in patrol tactics, officer rescue, mass casualty response and patrol clearing.

Why this training matters

Barricaded and vehicle-based incidents create compressed timelines, elevated stress and significant risk for officers, subjects and bystanders. SABRE Projectile Launchers can provide officers with another tool to influence behavior, disrupt non-compliance and create opportunities for safer resolution. But effectiveness depends on judgment, positioning, communication and disciplined team execution. This course is designed to help officers think through those decisions before they are forced to make them in real time.

About the sponsor

SABRE is the #1 pepper spray brand trusted by law enforcement and corrections officers worldwide. Only SABRE guarantees its maximum strength formulation in every OC canister by using an industry exclusive in-house HPLC lab to prevent the heat failures found in other brands. Level III Stopping Power products, the SABRE Red 1.33% MC Crossfire Stream and Gel flip top duty belt units and the SABRE Red 1.33% MC Generation 1 Stream flip top duty belt units, have all been certified by SEI receiving an ASTM E3187-19 certification as the highest quality standard globally for duty belt law enforcement aerosol irritant projectors. With up to 2.5x more sprays per canister than other brands, SABRE is ideal when facing multiple subjects. SABRE aerosol irritant projectors are made in the U.S. and carry an ISO 9001:2015 certification, all of which ensures that you’re getting the most reliable, strongest, and safest pepper sprays available.