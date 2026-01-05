REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
oracle-logo.png

Oracle

Today’s Public Safety professionals face new and evolving challenges every day. The expectations of the communities you serve have never been higher, and your duties have never been more complex. In recent years, you have been asked to “do more with less” – less funding, less staffing, and less innovation from your legacy technology providers, which has left you underserved.

Oracle recognizes the importance of the work you do, and we have set out to make a meaningful difference in how you deliver on your oath to service. We recognize that you operate in a data-driven world, and we are actively developing technologies to assist you with identifying, storing, and acting on critical data – in real-time.

Oracle’s unified public safety hardware and software suite provides first responders with the advanced tools to boost efficiency and enhance real-tome situational awareness, which can help improve issue resolution.

We’re on a mission to make first responders’ working life simpler, safer, happier, and vastly more productive. We’re developing technologies to make this possible- building trust between first responders and the communities they serve, with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

Address: 2300 Oracle Way
Location: AUSTIN, Texas
Innovation Report Leadership Institute First Responder Wellness Week
Records Management Systems Computer-Aided Dispatch Body Cameras
FEATURED PRODUCTS
RMS_3.png
Oracle Public Safety Records Management System
RMS_2.png
Oracle Public Safety Records Management System
RMS_1.png
Oracle Public Safety Records Management System
CAD_3.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
CAD_2.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
CAD_1.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
RMS_2.png
Oracle Public Safety Records Management System
Request Grant Assistance
RMS_1_UNDdY9V.png
Oracle Public Safety Records Management System
Request Grant Assistance
CAD_3.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
Request Grant Assistance
CAD_2.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
Request Grant Assistance
CAD_1.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
Request Grant Assistance
CAD_4.png
Oracle Public Safety Dispatch Command Center
Request Grant Assistance
ARTICLES
Portrait of Police Professional Technical. In the Background His Colleagues Working in System Control and Monitoring Center
Technology
Webinar: Smarter ecosystems for faster, safer policing
January 05, 2026 02:45 PM
WC_WCS Traffic Stop 2_2025_CY4A1207V1.png
Body Cameras
Up close: Inside Oracle’s connected bodycam built for today’s officers
October 30, 2025 10:08 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Ai in police departments
Artificial Intelligence
It’s math, not magic: How AI can enhance public safety
June 17, 2025 09:34 AM
APCO eBook cover image.png
Communications Interoperability
Crisis-proof connectivity (eBook)
January 15, 2025 04:26 PM
Load More
VIDEOS
PS_Landing Page_hero.png
IACP Annual Conference
Up close: Oracle transforms Tesla Cybertruck into law enforcement command center
February 04, 2025 12:27 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Oracle logo.png
Records Management Systems
The State of Texas accelerates public safety modernization with Oracle
June 27, 2025 09:48 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Colorado first responder agencies modernize public safety systems with Oracle to better support citizens and staff
March 24, 2025 09:04 AM
rc24-oracle-starlink.png
Records Management Systems
Starlink to provide reliable high-speed connectivity to the Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform
February 05, 2025 10:20 AM
Oracle Round Rock.jpg
Software
Round Rock Independent School District PD deploys Oracle Public Safety Suite to enhance incident response
March 22, 2024 08:48 AM
Load More
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
p1-records-management.png
Records Management Systems
How to buy records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:38 PM
p1-cad.png
Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
p1-body-worn.png
Body Cameras
How to buy body-worn cameras (eBook)
May 23, 2024 04:09 PM