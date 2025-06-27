The State of Texas accelerates public safety modernization with Oracle

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTIN, Texas — With more than 31 million citizens spanning 254 counties, rapid population growth in Texas has intensified the need for modern public safety solutions. To support these diverse needs at scale, the Oracle Public Safety Suite is now available to first responders through a contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). Any eligible entity in the State of Texas—including law enforcement, emergency agencies, public safety departments, educational institutions, and special districts—can now quickly and easily purchase Oracle Public Safety technology through a simplified, pre-negotiated procurement process.

As the cornerstone of the state’s public sector technology, DIR strives to make governmental technology more secure, cost-effective, and forward-looking for state and local government entities. The agency’s responsibilities include offering purchasing support and policy insights so organizations across all levels of Texas government can find and securely implement modern technology. DIR also sets the strategic direction for IT statewide through policies and guidance.

The availability of Oracle Public Safety Suite through DIR simplifies and helps reduce the complexity of the vendor procurement process. This selection will enable Texas agencies and organizations to rapidly deploy Oracle’s AI-enhanced cloud solutions to improve operational efficiency and response coordination, help reduce administrative overhead, and strengthen data security and transparency.

“Public safety agencies are hampered by fragmented systems and departmental silos that slow critical operations,” said Alison Brooks, IDC’s WW Research Vice President for public safety. “Oracle’s Public Safety Suite directly addresses this by unifying call taking, dispatch, records, jail, and evidence management into a single platform. When field units and command centers can communicate through integrated, real-time workflows, agencies overcome traditional procurement bottlenecks and achieve the operational modernization we’re seeing at forward-thinking departments and law enforcement agencies.”

AI-enhanced reporting

Oracle’s AI services, including generative AI, provide prebuilt models that can be customized with an organization’s own data to improve model quality. For example, the Record Management System (RMS) harnesses generative AI to enhance the case reporting process by automatically generating narratives based on input data. Users have the option to utilize AI Assist to create these narratives, which can then be reviewed and edited before being finalized and included in the case report. This feature streamlines documentation, allowing officers to focus their time on other critical tasks while enabling comprehensive and more accurate reporting.

Oracle Public Safety Suite also provides analytics and transparency tools to support public trust and accountability. Built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the suite helps agencies comply with CJIS Security Policy requirements and enables rapid deployment for organizations of all sizes, reducing both cost and complexity.

“Texas agencies deserve access to modern technology that helps them focus on their core mission of serving and protecting their communities with confidence,” said Steve Seoane, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Local Government. “By earning prime vendor status with DIR, we will make it easier, faster, and more efficient for agencies to transform their public safety technology for the benefit of millions of Texans and visitors.”

To learn more about Oracle Public Safety Suite, see the solution at NSA 2025 (Booth 1347) or visit https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/public-safety/.

