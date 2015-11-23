Ariz. police awarded $35K for DUI enforcement

By Logan Burtch-Buus

The Explorer

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department will continue to provide increased DUI and highway safety enforcement after receiving just over $35,000 in funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The granted funds are just one of many examples of the long-standing partnership between the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Oro Valley Police Department, according to Lt. Chris Olson.

“We are very fortunate to be able to fund these assets,” Olson said.

Full Story: Oro Valley police receive $35,000 grant