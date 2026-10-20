Paul Goldenberg began his career as a beat patrolman in urban New Jersey, rising through the ranks to become a decorated undercover agent and senior law enforcement leader overseeing organized crime and domestic terrorism investigations. His work in policing led to national and international advisory roles, including 10 years on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Advisory Council, where he advised DHS secretaries and chaired subcommittees on foreign fighters, cybersecurity and the prevention of targeted violence. He has also advised senior police leaders across Europe and the Middle East, serving in areas affected by terrorism and conflict.

Drawing on that experience, Goldenberg now serves as Deputy Director of Rutgers University’s Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience and was recently appointed Executive Advisor to the President of the National Sheriffs’ Association for Homeland Security and Global Partnerships. He also chairs the international police program “Not on Our Watch” and Draganfly’s Public Safety Board of Advisors.