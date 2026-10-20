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Paul Goldenberg

Paul Goldenberg began his career as a beat patrolman in urban New Jersey, rising through the ranks to become a decorated undercover agent and senior law enforcement leader overseeing organized crime and domestic terrorism investigations. His work in policing led to national and international advisory roles, including 10 years on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Advisory Council, where he advised DHS secretaries and chaired subcommittees on foreign fighters, cybersecurity and the prevention of targeted violence. He has also advised senior police leaders across Europe and the Middle East, serving in areas affected by terrorism and conflict.

Drawing on that experience, Goldenberg now serves as Deputy Director of Rutgers University’s Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience and was recently appointed Executive Advisor to the President of the National Sheriffs’ Association for Homeland Security and Global Partnerships. He also chairs the international police program “Not on Our Watch” and Draganfly’s Public Safety Board of Advisors.

LATEST ARTICLES
The Cloud
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Protecting America’s data centers is becoming a local policing challenge
As security threats grow, police chiefs and sheriffs need a seat at the table — and industry support to plan, train and prepare for emergencies
October 20, 2026 03:51 PM
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Paul Goldenberg
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Drones
Don’t wait for the controversy: What Elizabeth PD’s drone program teaches about public trust
Chief Giacomo Sacca’s department set the rules early, showed the technology serving residents and brought kids into the process
October 11, 2026 07:19 PM
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Paul Goldenberg
University police
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
The campus policing mission has changed. Are agencies ready?
As campus police face a more complex threat environment, staffing, training, intelligence sharing and partnerships need to evolve with the mission
September 23, 2026 01:01 PM
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Paul Goldenberg
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Rural Law Enforcement
SRLEEA launches initiative to help small agencies build sustainable drone programs
The new Drone Implementation & Readiness Program is designed to help small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies develop aviation capabilities through policy, training, compliance and long-term planning
August 06, 2026 11:09 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
Woman monitors dark office
Real Time Policing
Who’s missing from your agency’s wellness program?
Intelligence analysts, digital forensic examiners and others who spend their days reviewing digital evidence face a psychological toll agencies often fail to recognize
July 31, 2026 09:50 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
Aerial of grounds of college campus in northeast Indiana
Drones
A roadmap for campus public safety drone programs
The new initiative helps higher education agencies develop drone programs with standardized policies, training, governance and operational support
June 26, 2026 09:36 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
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Crowd Control
Belfast’s public order model offers lessons for police leaders
During Belfast’s recent anti-immigration unrest, the Police Service of Northern Ireland demonstrated how dialogue policing can help agencies control volatility
June 18, 2026 10:22 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
APTOPIX UFC Freedom 250 Trump
Terrorism Prevention and Response
The White House drone plot is a warning law enforcement can’t ignore
As hostile drone threats become more sophisticated, law enforcement agencies face growing gaps in training, detection capabilities and operational preparedness
June 16, 2026 10:16 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
Online digital extremism
Active Shooter
Beyond ‘lone wolves’: The digital ecosystems shaping mass attackers
Today’s attackers are increasingly radicalized not through formal extremist groups, but through immersive online environments that normalize violence
May 28, 2026 10:22 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
APTOPIX Michigan Synagogue Attack
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
When protest crosses the line into intimidation
As demonstrations increasingly unfold outside synagogues, mosques and churches, the distinction between protest and intimidation is becoming harder to ignore
May 19, 2026 12:00 PM
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Paul Goldenberg