$190K grant to fund overtime for Ohio SROs

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A $190,000 Medina County Drug Advisory Committee grant recently awarded to the Brunswick Division of Police will allow for a greater school resource officer presence in all Brunswick City School District buildings, as well as at St. Ambrose School.

“The additional funding allows us to have officers in each school for additional safety and security,” Police Chief Brian Ohlin told members of City Council’s Safety Committee at its meeting last month.

The Brunswick Division of Police has had a school resource officer program since 1989 and currently has two full-time school resource officers. The new grant and corresponding legislation will allow officers, sergeants, lieutenants and the chief to augment the full-time SROs on an overtime basis.

