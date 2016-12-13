$2M in grants help understaffed Ga. departments hire more officers

By Will Peebles

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two state and federal grants totaling $2 million will allow the Savannah-Chatham police department to hire 18 new officers and use three new traffic enforcement patrol cars.

The largest grant comes from the U.S. Department of Community Oriented Policing Services. Each year, law enforcement agencies in the United States can apply for funding from COPS through the COPS Hiring Program. Of the 1181 agencies that applied for CHP, only 184 received funding.

COPS will provide Savannah police with $1,875,000 in federal funds over a three-year period to hire 15 officers, with a local match of $812,247. Police spokeswoman Darnisha Green said that these 15 officers will help fill the 31 vacant positions to reach a fully staffed department of 626.

