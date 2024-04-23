Ariz. school district recruits retired officers to teach classes

By Joanna Putman

Police1

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The city of Chandler has introduced a pilot program allowing retired police officers to continue serving their community by teaching elementary school students, the Queen Creek Tribune reported.

Funded by a $147,000 city council grant, the School Education Engagement (SEE) program aims to utilize the experience of former officers like retired Tempe Police Officer Matt Feddeler.

“I think, in general, everybody who picks a career in law enforcement has a desire to serve their community,” Feddeler said. “When you retire, I don’t think you necessarily lose that.”

The program is currently being implemented in four Chandler Unified School District elementary schools where sixth graders are taught four classes covering leadership, respect and responsibility, drugs and alcohol and cyber dilemmas, according to the report. Feddeler told the Queen Creek Tribune that the students were most interested in his experience working with a K-9.

“We don’t wear vests, we don’t have guns, we don’t have that intimidating factor…” Feddeler said. “It’s very similar to the concept of the DARE officers from the ’80s and ’90s… It’s a way to introduce these kids to law enforcement at a younger age, and really try to get them to know there’s another person that they can trust and come to if they have a question or a problem.”