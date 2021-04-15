Ark. PD gets grant to help serve residents suffering from addiction, mental health

By 5NEWS Web Staff

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department’s (FSPD) Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) has been awarded a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program grant to help serve those in Fort Smith who suffer from addiction and mental health crises.

Funding from this grant has now secured on-site services from two local nonprofits, the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center (WACG) and Harbor House, Inc.

WACG will help police officers de-escalate critical situations, help individuals suffering from substance abuse get into an appropriate treatment program and provide a Qualified Behavioral Health Provider to assist individuals with substance abuse, domestic abuse crises and mental health issues.

