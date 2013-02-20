Calif. police department seeks $150K in grant funds

By Julie R. Johnson

The Corning Observer

CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department will seek $150,000 in grant funds to complete an application for a $1 million Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program grant.

The City Council unanimously approved authorization for Police Chief Don Atkins to work with the Center for Evaluation and Research and the Tehama County Department of Education in preparing the application.

Councilman Tony Cardenas said the justice grant is a component of the larger Everett Freeman Promise Neighborhood Initiative federal grant that could amount to $30 million to the Corning area spread over a five year period.

