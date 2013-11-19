Calif. police issued grant for distracted driving, DUI enforcement

By Bryce Alderton

Laguna Beach Coastline Pilot

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The Laguna Beach Police Department received a grant that will help boost DUI enforcement, according to a department news release.

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded $51,253 to the department for a year-long program aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on the city’s roads through special enforcement and public awareness campaigns, the release said.

The money will go toward field sobriety testing, DUI saturation patrols, distracted-driving enforcement, search warrants targeting multiple DUI offenders and compiling DUI “hot sheets,” which seek to identify repeat violators, according to police.

