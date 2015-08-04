Calif. police receive grant to target alcohol-related crimes

By Jacqueline Lee

San Jose Mercury News

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Over the next year, police will use a $41,000 grant to crack down on alcohol sales to minors, drunken driving and public intoxication, as well as to fund alcohol education classes.

The grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is intended to target alcohol-related crimes, according to police.

Police plan to use the grant to pay for overtime costs related to 26 enforcement events through June 2016, including “underage decoys” to check whether restaurants, bars and stores are selling alcohol to minors.

