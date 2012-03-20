Cardinal Peak offers free grant assistance

By Faith Clauson

CaseCracker News

Money is tight. If I had a dollar for every time I heard that, I would have to carry a bigger purse. Money is especially limited in city and state budgets which fund the efforts of police, fire, and sheriff’s departments. These agencies are being forced to do their same job with less funding and resources. Are there other real options out there for funding besides waiting for city budgets to get back up to their normal levels?

We have noticed an increase in our customers looking for grants to fund their purchase of our CaseCracker Interview Management System. Grant searches are very time consuming and not every agency has the personnel to dedicate to this task. We’ve decided to help with this process!

Cardinal Peak has partnered with PoliceGrantsHelp to offer free grant searches to our customers. This grant sponsorship program offers a free grant search for funding that your agency is eligible for as well as a free grant review before handing in the final copy. If you’ve ever been tasked with finding a grant that you can apply for, you know this is good deal.

