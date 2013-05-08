Chicago police receive IDOT grant for traffic enforcement

By Mary Beth Versaci

MySuburbanLife.com

WEST CHICAGO — The West Chicago Police Department has received a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation through a program that will help the state maximize the effect of sustained and enhanced year-long traffic enforcement, according to a city news release.

The Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will provide police officers from West Chicago, as well as hundreds of other law enforcement and highway safety agencies across Illinois, with funding for additional hours dedicated to traffic enforcement related to child restraint, seatbelt, speeding and alcohol-related violations.

The grant started Oct. 1, 2012, and will end Sept. 30. During this time period, various enforcement campaigns have been held to help educate drivers who allegedly violate Illinois traffic laws.

