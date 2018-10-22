DOJ awards new ballistics technology to 22 LE agencies

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice announced last week that it is awarding new ballistics technology to 22 state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide, according to Allon Georgia.

The technology is also used by the ATF as part of its National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which compares images of recovered shell casings and firearms to help investigators identify shooters.

“By deploying equipment to these 22 law enforcement agencies, investigators will now receive investigative leads within 48 hours,” ATF Deputy Director Thomas Brandon said. “They will have new opportunities to disrupt the shooting cycle and make our communities safer.”

Sixteen agencies will receive NIBIN equipment for the first time, and six agencies will receive additional equipment to augment existing crime gun intelligence programs.

