Fla. county law enforcement to get $89,542 grant

By Joe Seelig

Highlands Today

SBRING, Fla. — Highlands County law enforcement agencies will split $89,542 in funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program with allocation based upon a percentage of population formula, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced.

Therefore the lion’s share of the county’s allotment, $69,842, goes to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly covering 78 percent of the county’s population.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation use Byrne grant funds appropriated by Congress, said Sheriff Susan Benton on Tuesday.

