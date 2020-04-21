Ga. department receives grant for traffic safety technology

Ben Nelms

The Citizen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A $12,000 grant to the Fayetteville Police Department from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will be used to purchase technology resources to improve traffic safety.

Lt. Austin Dunn said the grant, which will continue through September of 2020, will help finance the Fayetteville Police Department’s initiative to improve traffic safety by funding technological resources such as laptop computers, printers, and computer hardware used by officers responding to collision investigations.

“The Fayetteville Police Department is honored to receive the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Technology Grant,” said Police Chief Scott Gray. “This grant will be instrumental in providing up-to-date technology to officers in the field. This technology will be utilized by officers to efficiently investigate collisions and traffic safety concerns in our effort to make the roadways of Fayetteville safer.”

