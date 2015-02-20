Ga. SWAT team gets over $700K in funding

By Hilary Bitschek

Marietta Daily Journal

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department won a federal grant for 15 Chevrolet Tahoes, worth nearly $740,000, to be used by its bomb squad and SWAT team members.

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote Tuesday on accepting the award from the Metro Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative, which supports police departments around Atlanta.

John Houser, Cobb police chief, said 10 of the new vehicles will be used by the county’s full-time SWAT team members as take-home cars.

