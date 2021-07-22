Grant helps Fla. PD add 6 new license plate readers

By Amelia Fabiano

WZVN-TV

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral city council accepted a Florida Department of Law Enforcement grant Wednesday that will foot the cost of six new license plate readers for the city’s police department.

The $100,000 grant also requires no match on the city’s part, so no taxpayer dollars will have to be used for the new technology.

A CCPD official said the cameras are not monitored all the time. They can be set to alert the department when a specific license plate is flagged, like one connected to a missing person or a stolen vehicle. Officers can then dispatch to respond immediately and locate the vehicle in that specific area.

